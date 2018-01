SXSW Tells 5th Circ. It's Not To Blame For Crash Death

Law360, Houston (January 4, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- The organizers of the South by Southwest festival urged the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday to uphold a Texas federal court’s dismissal of a suit claiming they were to blame for the death of a man struck by a drunken driver, arguing that under Texas law the festival cannot be held liable for someone else’s criminal acts.



SXSW Holdings and SXSW LLC told the Fifth Circuit that Steven Craenmehr and his family “suffered a tragedy at the hands of a criminal,” Rashad Owens, but that the family’s...

To view the full article, register now.