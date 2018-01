9th Circ. Says Parts Of Idaho 'Ag-Gag' Law Unconstitutional

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday ruled that portions of Idaho’s "ag-gag" law against undercover investigations of farming operations impose “staggeringly overbroad” restrictions on speech, yet it revived other portions after a lower court struck down the entire law.



A three-judge panel ruled that Idaho’s Agricultural Security Act violated the First Amendment by including a provision that criminalized making audio-visual recordings of an agricultural facility, as well as another that outlawed lying to gain access to one. But in a reversal of the lower court, the panel...

