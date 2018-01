Apartment Complex's Hail Coverage Win Upheld By 11th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a federal jury's finding that a Georgia apartment complex is entitled to nearly $552,000 from Property-Owners Insurance Co. to cover repairs to roofs damaged in a 2013 hail storm, rejecting the insurer's attacks on the complex's expert.



Property-Owners had raised a number of challenges to the September 2016 verdict in favor of policyholder The Grand Reserve of Columbus LLC, which owns a large apartment complex in Columbus, Georgia. Among other things, the insurer contended that the testimony of Grand Reserve's...

