Dating Site Swindler Hit With Nearly 4-Year Prison Term

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- A 48-year-old serial fraudster who preyed on women he met through dating websites, stealing their personal information, accessing their bank accounts and taunting them, was sentenced to 46 months in prison by a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday.



U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain also ordered John Edward Taylor, who pled guilty in September to counts of wire fraud and sending threatening communications, to make $290,000 of restitution to his victims.



Prosecutors say Taylor, who gave a tearful apology in court before learning his sentence, targeted...

