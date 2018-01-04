Pa. Appeals Court Revives Suit Against Atty In Med Mal Row

By Dan Packel

Law360, Philadelphia (January 4, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Thursday revived a legal malpractice suit alleging that an attorney's failure to obtain an expert opinion doomed a couple’s medical malpractice case.

The en banc court broke from the earlier ruling of a three-judge panel and said that plaintiffs Aldis and Mary Jane Rutyna will see a trial in their suit against attorney William S. Schweers Jr., who they say botched a medical malpractice claim against a doctor at a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital.

With no dissenters, the court...
