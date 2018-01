Senators Urge DOJ, FCC To Probe $3.9B Sinclair-Tribune Deal

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic senators sent letters to the heads of the U.S. Department of Justice antitrust division and the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday urging them to closely scrutinize Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s planned purchase of Tribune Media Co. following the recent repeal of regulations.



The letters, signed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and several other democratic senators, said they were being sent in response to the FCC’s recent rollback of media ownership rules and said deregulation of the industry means that...

To view the full article, register now.