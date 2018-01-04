Ex-Panda Express Recruiters Get Jail For $1.5M Invoice Con
Derek Cyrus, 53, of Lithonia, Georgia, was sentenced to nearly four-and-a-half years in prison, while Chuck Sandford, 74, of Marietta, Georgia, was hit with a 15 month stretch. Cyrus and Sandford both owned recruiting companies, Diversified Recruiters and Chuck Sandford Consultants, respectively, and Cyrus also worked in-house at Panda Express in 2012...
