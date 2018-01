Hyundai, VW Reach Deals With Driverless Car Startup

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:50 PM EST) -- Aurora Innovation, the new driverless car startup from a former Tesla Autopilot program director and an ex-Google employee, announced two separate deals with Hyundai and Volkswagen Thursday.



Hyundai said it hopes to have autonomous cars on the market by the start of the next decade while VW did not specify any particular date for a roll-out.



“Working with Aurora — the original experts and world leaders in self-driving system — will give us a giant leap forward in our mission to become the world’s leading provider...

