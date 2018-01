Breitburn Asset Valuations At Heart Of Ch. 11 Plan Fight

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Breitburn Energy Partners LP told a New York bankruptcy court on Thursday that the company’s plan to sell its assets to a group of secured and unsecured creditors should not be approved because it undervalues the debtors’ assets by about $2 billion, to the detriment of equity holders.



There will be a showdown over the enterprise value of bankrupt oil and gas producer Breitburn at the company’s Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing next week, as an official committee of Breitburn shareholders continues to argue...

