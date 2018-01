Tressler Adds HeplerBroom Atty In Chicago

Law360, Springfield (January 10, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- A new year brought a new partner for Tressler LLP, which welcomed general liability defense attorney Edna McLain to its Chicago office last week, fresh from over a decade at HeplerBroom LLC where she practiced both toxic tort and professional liability.



McLain’s move to Tressler as a general liability practitioner will mean much more exposure for McLain, as her previous firm had an Illinois-specific presence.



“What really attracted me to Tressler was the fact they have a national presence and that they have a reputation for...

