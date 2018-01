Facebook Won't Get $15M Bond Before Trade Secrets Trial

Law360, San Francisco (January 4, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday denied Facebook Inc.’s request that BladeRoom Group place a $15 million bond to cover Facebook's litigation costs in case BladeRoom loses in an upcoming trial against the social media giant over allegedly stolen trade secrets, rejecting Facebook’s arguments that it will probably prevail at trial in April.



U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said he can’t consider all of BladeRoom’s claims as frivolous or completely lacking in evidentiary support, since there are several triable issues of fact that require a...

