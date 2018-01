Statoil Drops Out Of Suit Against Oil Rig Engineering Cos.

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Statoil unit Thursday dropped out of a Texas federal lawsuit over a failed Chevron oil rig after several of the companies that designed it were able to shrug off some claims last summer, a move that comes as the insurance companies who underwrote the project took a first step toward appealing that decision.



In a three-page joint stipulation of dismissal, plaintiff Statoil Forsikring AS agreed to voluntarily dismiss its claims against engineering firm FloaTEC Solutions LLC and marine surveyor American Global Maritime Inc. The motion...

To view the full article, register now.