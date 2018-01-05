Calif. Bill Calls For New Cars To Be Emission-Free By 2040

Law360, San Jose (January 5, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- California would ban the sale of new cars that run on fossil fuels starting in 2040 under a bill introduced by a San Francisco lawmaker who declared the measure would “clear the path for emissions-free transportation."



The proposed legislation introduced Wednesday by Assembly member Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, would require all new passenger vehicles sold after Jan. 1, 2040, to be zero-emission vehicles. AB 1745 does not apply to commercial motor vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds, and allows people moving into California to keep their...

