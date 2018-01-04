Net Neutrality Repeal Order Released By FCC

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission Thursday released the more than 500-page order officially repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules mandating that internet service providers treat all online content equally.



The order follows last month’s FCC vote, which handed industry groups a win and offered ISPs leeway to try out “fast” and “slow” lanes for web traffic.



That vote specifically overturned the 2015 Open Internet Order, which barred ISPs from speeding up, slowing down or otherwise prioritizing web traffic based on corporate deals. It also returned the internet’s classification...

