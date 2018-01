Ill. Court Blocks Hospital's Exit From Preemie Blindness Row

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court revived claims against a hospital by the parents of a premature baby who lost her vision, ruling that the consent form that supposedly notified the parents that the child’s doctors were independent contractors was too vague to let the hospital off the hook for liability.



Heather and Justin Terry, whose daughter Falon permanently lost her vision not long after being born prematurely, were able to convince the appellate court that the lower court judge was too quick to say that Children’s Hospital...

