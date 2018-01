Insurer Says It Had No Duty To Defend Yahoo In Email Suits

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 6:55 PM EST) -- An American International Group Inc. subsidiary told a California federal court on Thursday that it had no duty to defend or indemnify Yahoo Inc. in class actions accusing it of scanning certain emails, arguing the internet giant's policies don't cover such broad claims.



Yahoo is raising breach of contract claims under the theory that if it can get a court to agree, it can recoup attorneys' fees and other expenses it incurred defending itself from claims in three cases accusing the company of scanning emails to...

To view the full article, register now.