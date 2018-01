Fla. Attys Look To Toss Ticket Startup’s $11M Antitrust Suit

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 3:08 PM EST) -- Florida attorneys facing an $11.4 million federal antitrust suit from a traffic ticket services startup that's also suing the state bar association moved Thursday to toss the allegations, which they say are simply trying to “legitimize” the startup’s allegedly illegal unlicensed practice of law.



Gold & Associates PA, which does business as The Ticket Clinic, said that all the firm and its attorneys did was to complain to The Florida Bar about perceived “unethical/illegal conduct” by Tikd Services LLC — the startup that matches drivers with...

