NJ Lawmakers Advance $5B Tax Break Bill To Lure Amazon

Law360, Trenton (January 5, 2018, 5:36 PM EST) -- Two New Jersey legislative committees on Friday advanced a bill that would provide up to $5 billion in tax credits over a decade as part of a package designed to entice Amazon to locate its second U.S. headquarters in the Garden State, with lawmakers touting the potential job growth.



With dozens of cities across the country competing to land the online retail giant's purportedly $5 billion, 50,000-job project, which is being called “HQ2,” the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee and the Assembly Judiciary Committee each approved...

