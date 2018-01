Pa. Judge Junks $28M Xarelto Verdict Against J&J, Bayer

Law360, Philadelphia (January 9, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge agreed late Tuesday to throw out a $28 million verdict finding that a pair of Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG units had failed to properly warn about the risks of internal bleeding from the anticoagulant medication Xarelto.



Judge Michael Erdos in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas junked the verdict after hearing arguments from Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. that a physician for plaintiff Lynn Hartman had testified that additional warnings would not have changed her decision...

