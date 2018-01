Texas Justices Reject Doc's Bid To Nix Stillborn Baby Suit

Law360, Houston (January 5, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed a lawsuit to proceed claiming a doctor's allegedly negligent treatment of a pregnant woman led to the death of her baby, denying the doctor's bid to overturn a lower court's decision that he must face the claims.



Dr. Rory Minck had argued in an October petition for review that a lower appellate court, in evaluating the expert report his former patient Corina Perales filed with the court to back up her claims, had incorrectly applied the standard for expert...

