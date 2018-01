Atty In $28M Xarelto Trial Could Be Nixed Over Judge Photo

Law360, Philadelphia (January 5, 2018, 3:24 PM EST) -- The Philadelphia judge who presided over a trial ending in a $28 million verdict against a pair of Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG units over the blood thinner Xarelto is contemplating removing a Louisiana attorney for the plaintiff from the case for taking a mid-trial picture of the judge sitting on the bench.



Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Erdos said in an order Wednesday that he would mull pulling Lambert Firm PLC partner Emily Jeffcott’s temporary authorization to practice in Pennsylvania at an...

