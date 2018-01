Texas Justices Pass On Erykah Badu Defamation Row

Law360, Houston (January 5, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear singer Erykah Badu's arguments that a lower court ignored key provisions in a state free speech law when it allowed her ex-employee's defamation suit against her to survive her early dismissal bid, leaving in place an August ruling that the lawsuit can proceed.



Badu had filed a petition for review with the high court in October, arguing that Texas' Fifth Court of Appeals ignored provisions in the Texas Citizens Participation Act that are intended to curb such lawsuits,...

