SALT Cap Workarounds Face Big Hurdles, Report Says

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:56 PM EST) -- The federal tax overhaul's $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions has led high-tax states to devise strategies to work around the provision, but they may end up facing myriad legal, administrative and political hurdles, according to a Tax Foundation report released Friday.



Officials in New York and California have floated ideas to limit the burden on taxpayers resulting from the shift from unlimited to capped SALT deductions when calculating federal tax liability. The fixes include moving income tax liability to fully deductible employer-payroll taxes,...

To view the full article, register now.