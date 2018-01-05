Second Bidder's Fees OK'd For Boston Herald Ch. 11 Auction

Law360, Wilmington (January 5, 2018, 4:21 PM EST) -- The Boston Herald’s pending bankruptcy sale became a horse race Friday with a Delaware judge’s tentative approval of bid procedures allowing a $200,000 deal termination fee and expense payments for a second bidder.



Sale and bid procedure approvals by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein cleared the way for Revolution Media Group LLC to compete in an auction for the tabloid with GateHouse Media LLC, originally the lone bidder for the business.



An RMG affiliate, Revolution Capital Group LLC entered the picture with a $5.75 million...

