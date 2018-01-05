Second Bidder's Fees OK'd For Boston Herald Ch. 11 Auction

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, Wilmington (January 5, 2018, 4:21 PM EST) -- The Boston Herald’s pending bankruptcy sale became a horse race Friday with a Delaware judge’s tentative approval of bid procedures allowing a $200,000 deal termination fee and expense payments for a second bidder.

Sale and bid procedure approvals by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein cleared the way for Revolution Media Group LLC to compete in an auction for the tabloid with GateHouse Media LLC, originally the lone bidder for the business.

An RMG affiliate, Revolution Capital Group LLC entered the picture with a $5.75 million...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular