Nephew Of Ex-UN Head Cops To Real Estate Bribery Scheme

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 1:17 PM EST) -- The nephew of former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon pled guilty Friday to a foreign real estate bribery plot, telling a Manhattan federal judge he tried to pay $500,000 to a Qatari official on behalf of his father's South Korean company to facilitate an $800 million transaction.



Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn leaves Manhattan federal court Friday morning. (Pete Brush | Law360) Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn, a South Korean citizen and permanent U.S. resident who lives in New Jersey, copped to a count of conspiracy and a...

