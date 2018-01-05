Consumer Watchdog Slams NHTSA Self-Driving Car Policy

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- California-based advocacy group Consumer Watchdog on Thursday blasted the U.S. Department of Transportation's policy for self-driving cars, saying that its voluntary standards fail to protect highway safety.



The Trump administration in September rolled out its autonomous vehicle policy — Automated Driving Systems: A Vision for Safety 2.0 — which laid out out voluntary guidelines for automakers and technology companies to consider so they can quickly get self-driving cars onto U.S. roads. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration guidance is voluntary, and so far only Google's autonomous...

