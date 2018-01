Pa. Shale Landowners Want Arbitration Ruling Revisited

Law360, Philadelphia (January 5, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- More than 600 Marcellus Shale landowners asked a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to reconsider its refusal to permit "class" arbitration in their gas royalties fight with Chesapeake Energy Corp. and others, arguing they want their individual claims arbitrated together, not as a class.



The landowners said that U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann misapprehended the relief that they sought and consequently applied improper recent case law. They emphasized that their goal has always been consolidation of their individual arbitration bids.



“Here, plaintiffs are not suing as...

