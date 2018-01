NY Surgical Instruments Co. Hit With Junk-Fax Claims

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- A New York medical equipment company was slapped Thursday with a putative class action from a group of businesses that told a Northern Illinois federal court they had been inundated with unauthorized faxes from the company.



The suit claims that GerMed Ltd. sent unsolicited faxes to at least 40 companies advertising products like medical-grade shears. Although the faxes included opt-out language mandated by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and other laws, the company did not have a relationship with plaintiff Shaun Fauley or the putative class...

To view the full article, register now.