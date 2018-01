2nd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Sprint Execs' Suit Against IRS

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday rejected claims from two former Sprint executives that the IRS and Ernst & Young had concealed evidence of an investigation into tax shelters, saying that the pair had failed to show any obligations owed to them had been breached.



In affirming a district court’s decision to dismiss the case, a panel of three judges agreed with the Internal Revenue Service that former Sprint CEO William T. Esrey and former President and Chief Operating Officer Ronald T. LeMay cannot get around a...

To view the full article, register now.