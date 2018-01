Farmers Pick Mo. To Host Dicamba MDL Against Monsanto

Law360, Miami (January 25, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- Farmers accusing Monsanto Co. and other chemical manufacturers of making a defective crop-damaging herbicide told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation in Miami Thursday that the extensive discovery common to all of their suits warrants consolidation in Missouri.



The Eastern District of Missouri has half the cases filed in the country so far against Monsanto and others regarding the herbicide Dicamba, which farmers say harms soybeans and other crops that are not genetically modified to withstand it.



The district is also uniquely situated to handle issues...

To view the full article, register now.