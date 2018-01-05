NY Lawyer Who Padded Billables To Look Busy Censured

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:18 PM EST) -- A New York lawyer who padded his billable hour records to make himself look busy to his colleagues was hit with a public censure Thursday.

A state court appeals panel said it had found no clear precedent for setting a sanction for corporate attorney Jeffrey Leighton because in previous disciplinary matters focused on bill padding, clients had in fact been overbilled.

In this case, Leighton wrote in bogus hours on the firm’s internal records but then wrote them off, the First Judicial Department panel said....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular