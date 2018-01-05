NY Lawyer Who Padded Billables To Look Busy Censured

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 3:18 PM EST) -- A New York lawyer who padded his billable hour records to make himself look busy to his colleagues was hit with a public censure Thursday.



A state court appeals panel said it had found no clear precedent for setting a sanction for corporate attorney Jeffrey Leighton because in previous disciplinary matters focused on bill padding, clients had in fact been overbilled.



In this case, Leighton wrote in bogus hours on the firm’s internal records but then wrote them off, the First Judicial Department panel said....

