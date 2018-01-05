More Iranian Entities Sanctioned Over Missile Program Links

Law360, Nashville (January 5, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday sanctioned five Iranian entities allegedly connected to Iran’s ballistic missile program, chiding the country for its willingness to "fund threatening missile systems at the expense of its citizenry."



The five related entities sanctioned Thursday by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control include the Shahid Eslami Research Center, Shahid Kharrazi Industries, Shahid Moghaddam Industries, Shahid Sanikhani Industries and Shahid Shustari Industries. They are all owned or controlled by the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group, which is responsible for the development...

