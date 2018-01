Renco, Noteholders Object To $88M In MagCorp Atty Fees

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:42 PM EST) -- Beus Gilbert PLLC, the law firm that won a $213 million judgment from billionaire industrialist Ira Rennert and his Renco Group Inc. for allegedly looting a bankrupt subsidiary, faced a pair of challenges Thursday to its application for $88 million in fees.



In separate objections, Renco Group said Beus Gilbert’s fee award should wait until the suit proceeds are distributed and claims against Magnesium Corp. of America’s bankruptcy estate are sorted out, while a committee of MagCorp noteholders called the amount excessive and unsupported by the...

To view the full article, register now.