Afghan Air Force Training Needs Improvement: Watchdog

Law360, Nashville (January 5, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- Several aspects of the system and related contracts set up to help establish the Afghan Air Force as a professional unit lack effective planning and controls, and in some cases are holding Afghans back from developing their own capabilities, according to a watchdog report made public Friday.



While U.S. and coalition training have helped improve the Afghan Air Force, the training program lacks an end goal and does not always integrate with other U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General...

To view the full article, register now.