Basketball Referee’s Suit Over Death Threats Sent to Ky.

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Nebraska federal judge on Friday transferred to Kentucky an NCAA referee’s suit accusing a sports radio blog and two employees of broadcasting and encouraging threatening messages he received after he made a number of controversial calls during a University of Kentucky basketball game, ruling that nothing tied the defendants to the state.



U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. refused to toss the suit by referee John Higgins, his wife Carol and their roofing business Weatherguard Inc. but transferred it after ruling that Kentucky Sports...

