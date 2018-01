High Court Won't Review 4th Circ. Joint Employer Test

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 11:27 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected DirecTV’s challenge of the Fourth Circuit’s year-old standard for determining joint employment under the Fair Labor Standards Act, letting stand a ruling that the satellite provider must face a pair of wage lawsuits filed by its former technicians.



The justices denied without comment DirecTV’s certiorari petition, which had sought to overturn a January 2017 Fourth Circuit ruling that the company must face two consolidated lawsuits from former technicians claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors. That ruling was issued...

