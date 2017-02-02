Up Next At High Court: Betraying A Client, Appellate Rules

Law360, Washington (January 15, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- A lawyer’s courtroom betrayal of his client in a Louisiana murder trial is likely the juiciest item on the Supreme Court’s oral argument calendar this week, but other cases involving the right of appeal in consolidated cases and a controversial question under the Fair Labor Standards Act could have major implications for the appellate and employment bars.



The justices will hear four cases the week of Jan. 16, which kicks off Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The court will hear debate on the appellate...

To view the full article, register now.