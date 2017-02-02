Up Next At High Court: Betraying A Client, Appellate Rules

By Jimmy Hoover

Law360, Washington (January 15, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- A lawyer’s courtroom betrayal of his client in a Louisiana murder trial is likely the juiciest item on the Supreme Court’s oral argument calendar this week, but other cases involving the right of appeal in consolidated cases and a controversial question under the Fair Labor Standards Act could have major implications for the appellate and employment bars.

The justices will hear four cases the week of Jan. 16, which kicks off Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The court will hear debate on the appellate...
Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Nicole A. Dalmazzi, Petitioner v. United States


Case Number

16-961

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 2, 2017

Case Title

Laith G. Cox, Petitioner v. United States


Case Number

16-1017

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 24, 2017

Case Title

Keanu D. W. Ortiz, Petitioner v. United States


Case Number

16-1423

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

May 30, 2017

Case Title

Elsa Hall, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ethlyn Louise Hall and as Successor Trustee of the Ethlyn Louise Hall Family Trust, Petitioner v. Samuel Hall, et al.


Case Number

16-1150

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

March 23, 2017

Case Title

Encino Motorcars, LLC, Petitioner v. Hector Navarro, et al.


Case Number

16-1362

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

May 12, 2017

Case Title

Robert Leroy McCoy, Petitioner v. Louisiana *** capital case ***


Case Number

16-8255

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Prisoner Petition

Date Filed

March 9, 2017

