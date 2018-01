Panera Workers Prevail In Buyout Caps Row At 8th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Friday backed a quick win given to a class of current and former Panera Bread employees in their suit claiming the chain unjustly imposed “buyout” caps on the amount it was willing to pay them at the end of a profit-sharing program.



The panel affirmed a summary judgment award in favor of the employees — hired as “joint venture general managers” — who have said Panera went back on a promise to give them each an uncapped “buyout payment,” or bonus,...

