Winston & Strawn Hires 2 Jenner & Block Int'l M&A Attys

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:10 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has nabbed two experienced attorneys from Jenner & Block LLP specializing in cross-border transactions as well as mergers and acquisitions, the firm said Friday.



Uri Doron and Jared Manes, two corporate partners who focus their practices on advising Scandinavian companies doing business in the United States — including international corporate purchases — have joined Winston & Strawn's New York office, the firm said in a statement.



Both attorneys have experience advising companies across industries including manufacturing, life sciences, health care and food, as well...

