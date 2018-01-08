Winston & Strawn Hires 2 Jenner & Block Int'l M&A Attys
Uri Doron and Jared Manes, two corporate partners who focus their practices on advising Scandinavian companies doing business in the United States — including international corporate purchases — have joined Winston & Strawn's New York office, the firm said in a statement.
Both attorneys have experience advising companies across industries including manufacturing, life sciences, health care and food, as well...
