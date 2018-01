NY Papa John’s Franchisees To Pay $170K In Back Wages

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- The owners of three Papa John’s Pizza franchises in Brooklyn will pay more than $170,000 in restitution and damages to more than 100 underpaid workers as part of a settlement announced Friday by New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman.



The $171,895.12 settlement is the result of an investigation into the franchisee beginning in 2013. Sandeep Singh, Star Fine Foods Inc., Star Fine Foods II Inc. and Star Fine Foods IV Inc., the owners of three Papa John’s Pizza franchise stores, failed to pay required overtime...

