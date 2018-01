Thermo Fisher, Phadia To Exit Allergy Test Antitrust Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- A remote allergy service provider has agreed to drop antitrust claims against Phadia US Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in a suit alleging Phadia partook in a conspiracy to restrict allergy testing, about two months before a scheduled trial, according to dismissal papers filed in Texas federal court on Friday.



United Allergy Service and diagnostics company Phadia, which is now owned by Thermo Fisher, filed a joint stipulation for dismissal that said all claims and counterclaims are dismissed with prejudice, with each party bearing their...

To view the full article, register now.