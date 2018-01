Change To Local Rules May Bring More Patent Cases To Mass.

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- The District of Massachusetts is considering an overhaul to its local rule for patent cases, changes that attorneys said would make litigation in the state more efficient and could encourage more patent owners to file lawsuits there.



The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts recently unveiled a series of proposed revisions to its rule for how patent cases will be handled, updating a set of existing guidelines that many felt had become outdated. The revamped rule includes scheduling changes that would make many cases...

