Neb. High Court Backs Doctor's Trial Win In Med Mal Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a jury verdict clearing a doctor of medical malpractice in connection with an injury a woman suffered during gallbladder removal surgery, rejecting the woman’s claims that the trial judge should’ve given the jury certain special instructions.



In a unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court affirmed the verdict in favor of Dr. Greg Fitzke and his practice group, Surgical Associates PC, in a suit brought by Francisca Rodriguez that accused him of negligently perforating her intestine during gallbladder surgery, which...

