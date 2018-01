Covidien Nears OK For Stay Of California IP Suit

Law360, San Jose (January 5, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A California judge said Friday he was inclined to grant Covidien LP’s request to stay Venclose Inc.’s state court suit over ownership of medical device patents an ex-Covidien engineer invented, saying a Massachusetts federal court is further along in considering a related suit filed there by Covidien.



Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Thomas E. Kuhnle drafted a tentative decision prior to Friday’s hearing saying that the case before his court should wait while the similar case in Massachusetts proceeds, but after listening to arguments from...

