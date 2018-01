Judge Sticks By Approval Of $350M Shire FCA Deal Split

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday said he wouldn’t reconsider his order approving a plan to divvy up proceeds from biotech company Shire’s $350 million settlement of six related False Claims Act suits, rejecting one of the relators’ claims that the order violated due process and her right to a jury trial.



Relator Heather G. Webb had urged U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. last month to rethink his allocation ruling in an effort to increase the 0.35 percent piece of the pie designated for...

