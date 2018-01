NY Wheel Owner Says Builder Filed Ch. 11 Case In Bad Faith

Law360, Wilmington (January 5, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- The owner of what was intended to be the Western hemisphere’s largest observation wheel filed a motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of the design-build team for the project Friday in Delaware, saying the case was filed as a way to escape liability in an ongoing dispute over construction contracts related to the wheel.



New York Wheel Owner LLC filed its motion to dismiss the bankruptcy proceedings of the wheel’s design and building contractor — - Mammoet-Starneth LLC — because the debtor is trying to...

