Zillow Investor Suits Over CFPB Probe Consolidated By Judge

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday consolidated two putative class actions against Zillow Group Inc. claiming it withheld damaging information about a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau probe that later caused a stock drop, saying consolidation is proper and the proposed lead counsel is a solid choice.



U.S. District Judge John Coughenour approved consolidation of the two class actions and the appointment of Jo Ann Offutt, Raymond Harris and Johanna Choy as lead plaintiffs in the combined suit, in which Zillow investors claim the online real estate...

