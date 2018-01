Ky. Court Says Judge's Error Nixes Med Mal Defense Win

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Kentucky appellate panel on Friday reversed a jury verdict clearing a surgeon in a suit accusing him of causing a woman’s leg paralysis, saying the trial judge improperly excluded evidence of a surgical incident that purportedly led to the patient’s injury.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously overturned a jury's decision to clear Dr. Paul Nicholls in a suit brought by Ann Quattrocchi accusing the doctor of negligently performing a hip replacement surgery followed by an unauthorized leg length corrective...

