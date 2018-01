Judge Backs Pharmacy's Claim In TCPA Suit Against Supplier

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:30 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday allowed an Illinois convenience store and pharmacy's conversion claim against a medical supply company to stand in its proposed class action alleging that the medical supply company faxed it unsolicited advertisements, finding that it doesn’t duplicate another Telephone Consumer Protection Act claim.



Noting there may be more than one legal theory advanced in support of any single claim, U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel dismissed Emily Corp.’s dismissal motion, citing case law that establishes a “claim” as a set of facts...

