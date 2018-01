Discovery In AT&T Merger Row On Pace, Attorneys Say

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the government and AT&T on Friday told a D.C. federal judge they remain on pace with a brisk schedule laid out last month for a suit over the government’s efforts to quash the telecom giant’s proposed $85 billion purchase of Time Warner.



Document production and depositions in the case are underway with little turbulence in the discovery process so far, lawyers for AT&T and the government told U.S. District Judge Richard T. Leon at a status conference Friday.



O'Melveny & Myers LLP’s Daniel M....

